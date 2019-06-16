Iran-Russia-Azerbaijan summit to be held in August

Minister of North Caucasus Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergei Chebotarev announced in the second Iran-North Caucasus trade conference that Presidents of Iran, Russia and Azerbaijan will meet for a tripartite summit in Sochi in August.

Earlier Russian ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov said that a Russia-Azerbaijan-Iran summit is expected by the end of this year in Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also said in Beijing in April that he would meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at a summit in Russia during August.

"We agreed to hold another Russian-Azerbaijani-Iranian summit in Russia in August," Putin said.

The first Iran-Russia-Azerbaijan summit was held in August 2016 in Baku and the 2nd tripartite summit was held in Tehran in November 2017.

