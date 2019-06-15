Iran, Turkey oppose sanctions, unilateralism in international relations

The Iranian President Hassan Rouhani met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday on the sideline of the 5th Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Dushanbe.

In the meeting, President Rouhani said “important steps have been taken in recent years to develop and deepen the relations between Iran and Turkey, and this process has to be accelerated.”

Rouhani also attached great importance to the regional cooperation between Iran and Turkey, saying that “including the ones with Russia regarding regional issues and the Astana Process, fighting terrorism and the stability of Syria, are very important for strengthening peace and stability in the region.”

The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, for his part, said that “relations between Iran and Turkey are close and developing in all fields of mutual interest and deepening of these ties in bilateral and regional fields are very important to Ankara.”

Erdoğan added that Turkey is determined to develop its relations with Tehran in all fields.

Presidents of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Turkey also stressed their opposition to any kind of sanctions and unilateralism in international relations, according to the official website of the Iranian Presidency.

