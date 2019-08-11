Iran sees no limit in boosting scientific coop. with Tajikistan: envoy

He made the remarks in a meeting with Tajik Minister of Education and Science Nouriddin Saidov.

The ambassador noted that holding joint science olympiads and seminars, and launching research opportunities are among measures that can be implemented, noting that Iran is ready to share its experience with Tajikistan in different areas, including the establishment of science parks.

For his part, Saidov welcomed the proposals, saying that Dushanbe is ready to expand science ties with Iran.

He said that the two nations enjoy many cultural commonalities which can act as a framework for cementing bilateral ties in different areas.

Back in mid-June, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a meeting with the newly-appointed Tajik ambassador to Tehran Nizomoddin Zohidi that Tehran is ready to develop its relations with Dushanbe in all fields of mutual interest.

“Relations between the two countries should deepen to serve both nations as a basis for further development of relations,” he said, adding, “the Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the promotion of cooperation with the government of Tajikistan in all economic, cultural and international fields, considering these ties beneficial for both nations and the region,” said Rouhani.

MAH/IRN 83432924