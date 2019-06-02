  1. Culture
European Film Week 2019 to kick off in Iran on Jun. 8

TEHRAN, Jun. 02 (MNA) – The European Film Week, screening as many as 20 distinguished titles, will run for its third consecutive year on June 8 in eight cities across Iran.

The third edition of European Film Week, a joint project between Iran’s Cinema Institute of Art and Experience and the European Union National Institutes for Culture (EUNIC) in Iran, will kick off on June 8th in eight Iranian cities including Tehran, Babol, Isfahan, Kerman, Kish, Mashhad, Tabriz and Shiraz.

The week-long screening program includes 20 top European films from Austria, Bulgaria, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, Slovenia, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

The opening ceremony in Tehran will be attended by Iranian officials and the president of EUNIC Iran, as well as ambassadors of European countries and Iranian and European filmmakers.

“The Dark Valley” (2014) by Austrian filmmaker Andreas Prochaska, and “The Silent Army” (2008) by Dutch director Jean van de Velde will be screening during the opening ceremony on Saturday.

On the sidelines of the event, five workshops on artistic films and co-production will be organized by producers and directors from Cyprus, the Netherlands and Switzerland in Tehran, Shiraz, Isfahan and Mashhad.

