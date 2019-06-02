  1. Culture
2 June 2019 - 15:55

‘Life Again’ goes to Shanghai Intl. Film Festival

TEHRAN, Jun. 02 (MNA) – Iranian feature ‘Life Again’ directed by Reza Fahimi will take part at the 22nd Shanghai International Film Festival, as one of the largest film festivals in East Asia.

Directed by Reza Fahimi, ‘Life Again’ narrates the story of a middle-aged couple who are planning to go to the rest home, but fate forces them to continue their life together. 

The movie brought its lead actress Golab Adineh the best actress award at the 27th China Golden Rooster & Hundred Flowers Film Festival in Foshan, South China's Guangdong province.

The Iranian feature has been selected to vie at the 22nd edition of Shanghai International Film Festival, as one of the largest film festivals in East Asia.

The 22nd Shanghai International Film Festival will take place in China from June 15th to 24th, 2019. 

