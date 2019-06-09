Iran to attend 2019 Annecy with 3 short animations

“Am I a Wolf?” directed by Amir Houshang Moein and “Son of the Sea” directed by Abbas Jalali Yekta will take part in the “Perspectives Short Films in Competition” section.

“Starvation” directed by Zahra Rostampour will represent Iran in the “Graduation Short Films in Competition” section.

A total of 220 animations from 88 countries will be screened in different sections during the 6-day event.

Animated films from Spain, Romania, France, Denmark and China, along with three Japanese animations will compete in the “Feature Films in Competition” section.

According to Variety, Japan may not appear to be a particularly surprising choice for the spotlight nation at the 2019 Annecy. But since 1999, when Annecy last so honored Japan, much has changed, and 2019 finds Japanese animation bursting with creative and commercial potential and sitting on the verge of a global breakout.

The international film festival was created in 1960 and takes place at the beginning of June in the town of Annecy, France. Initially occurring every two years, the festival became an annual event in 1998. It is one of the four festivals supported by the International Animated Film Association (ASIFA).

