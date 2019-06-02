‘Beloved’ considered for best doc at Shanghai Television Festival

Directed by Yaser Talebi, the Iranian documentary ‘Beloved’ has been named as one of the nominees for the best documentary award and scheduled for screening at the international competition section of the 25th edition of Shanghai Television Festival in China.

‘Beloved’ follows the life of an 80-year-old mother named Firouzeh who is fond of her isolated lifestyle in nature with her cows. The film shows her kind and loving character and demonstrates her bravery and strength tackling the hardship of life in the Alborz mountains without the modern comforts of technology. She believes happiness lies in the simplicity of life.

The documentary recently received a Special Mention at the 67th Trento International Film Festival in Italy.

The 25th Shanghai Television Festival will be held on 10-14 June, 2019.

