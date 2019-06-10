‘Knockout’ nominated at 49th Giffoni filmfest. in Italy

The Iranian film will be competing for the best feature award at the ‘Generator +13’ competitive section, dedicated to feature length films (fiction and animation) for audiences from 13 to 15 years of age.

According to the festival’s website, for the Generator +13 and +16 competitive sections, the International Jury is to be composed of teenagers from all over the world (600 circa per section) who will award the Gryphon to the best feature film.

Directed by Gholamreza Ramezani, ‘Knockout’ is about a young boy called Mohammad, who is a good student but the target of another student’s bullying, Bijan. Meanwhile, Mohammad makes friends with Amir, who is a good Taekwondoka and Bijan’s rival. Their friendship comes as a surprise to Bijan.

The Giffoni International Film Festival, dedicated to children cinema, will hold its 49th edition on 19-27 July 2019 in Italy.

