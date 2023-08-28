Son of Man highest-grossing film of Art and Experience Group

According to the project's public relations, the film 'Son of Man' is going to be released for the last time on Wednesday, September 7, at the Farhang Cinema in Shiraz, Iran.

The film 'son of man', which started its screening on July 7, made over 250 million Tomans and attracted more than 6,000 audiences with only 30 movie Theaters and 195 screenings, according to SAMFA (Iran's official cinema sales and screening management system).

This film has topped the box-office chart of the Art and Experience Group and broke records as the highest-grossing and most-viewed film in the last four years.

'Son of Man' tells the story of a woman named Azar, who after giving birth to her daughter, undergoes a gender change and raises her in the role of a father. Now, 18 years have passed...

Behnam Sharafi, Leila Zare, Majid Potki, Priya Mardanayan, and Hadi Eftakhzaradeh played roles in this film.

The screenplay of 'Son of Man' was co- written by Panah Khodayari and Sepideh Mirhosseini.

The crew consists of Director of Photography: Shahram Najarian, Sound Design and Mixing: Behrouz Moavenian, Sound Editor: Farzan Moavenian, Composer: Payam Azadi, Editing: Navid Mansour Ghanaei, First Assistant and Program Manager: Yousef Taherian, Stage Manager: Pouné Khameneh, Music Band: Ashkan Na'im, Makeup Artist: Parvin Navidi, Color Correction: Saman Majd Vafaei, Costume Designer: Maryam Qasemi, Set Designer: Pegah Azar Kaman, Special Effects: Mohammad Mehdi Sokhanvar, Mostafa Motavvari, Project Presenters and Production Managers: Vahid Dalili and Sepideh Mirhosseini, Poster Designer: Taha Zaker, Photographer: Pouria Noori, Public Relations: Zahra(Nura) Najafi.

The 'Art and Experience Film Week' will be held from September 4 to 7, 2023, and is organized by the Art and Experience Cinema Group in Shiraz city