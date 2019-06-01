  1. Culture
5 Iranian titles to vie at ShortFest in US

TEHRAN, Jun. 01 (MNA) – Five Iranian short films, including ‘Umbra’ and ‘Gaze’, have been accepted into the competition program of 25th Palm Springs International Short Film Festival (ShortFest) in California, US.

The lineup for the 25th edition of ShorFest in California, US, includes five Iranian titles, namely ‘Dissect’ by Siavash Shahabi, ‘Ceremony Night’ by Behnam Abedi, ‘Umbra’ by Saeid Jafarian, ‘Gaze’ by Farnoush Samadi, and ‘Birthday Night’ by Omid Shams.

ShortFest (Palm Springs International Short Film Festival & Film Market), one of the largest and most acclaimed short film showcases in the world, will take place in Palm Springs on June 18-24, 2019. 

Now in its 25th year, the seven-day competitive festival screens approximately 325 films from over 100 countries. ShortFest is an Oscar and BAFTA and Los Premios Goya-qualifying festival and has presented more than 100 shorts that have gone on to receive Oscar nominations, according to the event’s website.

