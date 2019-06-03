'Qasr-e Shirin' joins lineup of 2019 Shanghai filmfest.

In its international premiere, ‘Qasr-e Shirin’ will vie for the ‘Golden Goblet’ award at the main competition section of the 22nd Shanghai International Film Festival, as one of the largest film festivals in East Asia.

'Qasr-e Shirin' enjoys a string of cast members, notable among which is Hamed Behdad who is starred un 'The Fourth Child', 'The Third Day', 'Free Fall', 'The Orange Suit', and 'My Sky'.

The feature is about a 42-year-old man, Jalal, who murders a family in a car crash. The murder, however, is considered as involuntary manslaughter in court.

The film has won two Crystal Simorghs at the 37th Fajr International Film Festival in Tehran.

The lineup for the Shanghai festival also includes another Iranian feature, ‘Life Again’ directed by Reza Fahimi.

The 22nd edition of the event will take place in China from June 15th to 24th, 2019.

