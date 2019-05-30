Current situation of Islamic world ‘painful’

He made the remarks late on Wednesday in the presence of ambassadors of the Islamic countries and reiterated, “the current situation of the Islamic world is a painful one and there is no greater risk and pain than the fact that some regional countries support the shameful Deal of Century.”

Quds is the first Qibla of Muslims and surely, it is not for sale, he added.

"Al-Quds (Jerusalem) is neither America's to give away nor Israel's to take," Zarif had highlighted in an earlier tweet on Wednesday.

The remarks came ahead of the International Quds Day on Friday. Initiated by the late leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khomeini in 1979, International Quds Day is being held annually on the last Friday of Ramadan in many countries across the world to support Palestinian people.

MA/4629175