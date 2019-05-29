‘Failure of the Century’ a plot against the region: Rouhani

The remarks came on Wednesday in a cabinet meeting ahead of the International Quds Day on Friday. Initiated by the late leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khomeini in 1979, International Quds Day is being held annually on the last Friday of Ramadan in many countries across the world to support Palestinian people.

Conditions in this year’s International Quds Day differ from the previous years, he said, adding that enemies of Palestine have tried to undermine the significance of al-Quds by announcing it as the aggressor’s capital and relocating their embassy to the holy city.

“Today's hot topic is the so-called ‘Deal of the Century’, which is, in reality, the ‘Failure of the Century’ for its proposers,” he said, noting that the plot is not only against the Palestinian nation but against the whole region.

“There was a time when the Palestinians had only rocks to defend themselves with, but today, with their own efforts and sacrifices in the domestic industry, they have the means to give a crushing response to the Israelis. And today, every [Israeli] rocket is responded by a [Palestinian] rocket; so that after 48 hours, the Zionists are forced to retreat and their Iron Dome couldn’t bear the Palestinian missiles.”

MNA/IRN83332365