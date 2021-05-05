No rally to be held on Quds Day in Iran

The International Quds Day marks the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, which is May 7 this year.

Raeisi said that there will be no rallies on this day but the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, will talk to the nation in a televised speech on May 7.

Quds Day is an annual event held on the last Friday of Ramadan that was initiated by the Islamic Republic of Iran in 1979 to express support for the Palestinians and oppose Zionism.

HJ/FNA14000215000302