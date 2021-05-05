  1. Politics
May 5, 2021, 1:22 PM

No rally to be held on Quds Day in Iran

TEHRAN, May 05 (MNA) – Spokesman for Iran's Coronavirus Headquarters Alireza Raeisi announced on Wed. that no rally will be held on the International Quds Day in Iran due to the pandemic.

The International Quds Day marks the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, which is May 7 this year.

Raeisi said that there will be no rallies on this day but the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, will talk to the nation in a televised speech on May 7.

Quds Day is an annual event held on the last Friday of Ramadan that was initiated by the Islamic Republic of Iran in 1979 to express support for the Palestinians and oppose Zionism.

