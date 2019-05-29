MP calls for Islamic unity in face of Israeli crimes

In an interview with Mehr, Morteza Saffari Natanzi, a member of Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission invited all people to participate in the event to give a crushing response to aggressors in Quds.

Since US and the Israeli regime are seeking the Deal of the Century, this year’s Quds Day rallies are more significant than previous years, he said.

He went on to say that Palestine's resistance against recent Israeli aggression bears important messages and shows appropriate readiness of resistance forces.

“Resistance forces’ readiness showed that the Zionist regime's army is no longer the deciding factor of the war,” he highlighted.

“Islamic countries need to unite in face of Zionist regime’s brutal measures,” noted the MP, adding, “if united, they can annihilate this evil regime.”

Initiated by the late leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khomeini in 1979, International Quds Day is being held annually on the last Friday of Ramadan in many countries across the world to support Palestinian people.

