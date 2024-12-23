  1. Politics
Iran, Russia to sign strategic partnership agreement in Jan.

TEHRAN, Dec. 23 (MNA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian may hold a meeting to sign the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement in January 2025, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

 "I hope this document will be signed at the end of [January]," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei told reporters on Monday, according to Sputnik Chanel.
 
The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty is to become a milestone in the development of Russian-Iranian relations.

The document will include bilateral cooperation in such areas as energy, the manufacturing industry, transportation, and agriculture.

Russian media on Monday announced that a Russian delegation entered Tehran headed by Russian Deputy Prime Ministers Vitaly Savelyev and Alexey Overchuk.

According to the reports, the Russian officials are set to hold a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

