Iran, Russia to sign strategic partnership agreement in Jan.

"I hope this document will be signed at the end of [January]," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei told reporters on Monday, according to Sputnik Chanel.



The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty is to become a milestone in the development of Russian-Iranian relations.

The document will include bilateral cooperation in such areas as energy, the manufacturing industry, transportation, and agriculture.

Russian media on Monday announced that a Russian delegation entered Tehran headed by Russian Deputy Prime Ministers Vitaly Savelyev and Alexey Overchuk.

According to the reports, the Russian officials are set to hold a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

MNA/