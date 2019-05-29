‘Resistance’ deeply rooted in Palestine's younger generation

In a statement released on Wednesday to commemorate the International Quds Day, the Iranian Defense Ministry said, “The resistance against [the Israelis’] occupation has been deeply rooted in the younger generation of Palestine, and it will continue its 70-year-long path till the complete annihilation of the occupiers.”

Palestinians have made it abundantly clear that their resistance to all forms of occupation of every single inch of their land, will never wane, and they will continue their path until liberation, it added.

The statement further invited the Iranian nation to take part in Friday’s Quds Day rallies across the country.

The International Quds Day is a legacy of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, who designated the day in solidarity with Palestinians. Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, the International Quds Day has been held worldwide on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

People across the world have been gearing up to mark this day to reiterate their call for the liberation of Palestine from Israeli occupation and to denounce Israel’s atrocities.

