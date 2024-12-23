  1. Politics
Dec 23, 2024, 1:43 PM

Jordanian FM holds talks with HTS leader in Syria

Jordanian FM holds talks with HTS leader in Syria

TEHRAN, Dec. 23 (MNA) – Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi met and held talks with the HTS leader in Syria on Monday morning.

Safadi is the first Arab foreign minister who traveled to Damascus after the fall of the Assad government.The 

Jordanian foreign ministry is yet to release any details of the meeting.

MP/6325076

News ID 225909

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News