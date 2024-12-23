Jordanian FM holds talks with HTS leader in Syria

Safadi is the first Arab foreign minister who traveled to Damascus after the fall of the Assad government.The
Jordanian foreign ministry is yet to release any details of the meeting.
MP/6325076
TEHRAN, Dec. 23 (MNA) – Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi met and held talks with the HTS leader in Syria on Monday morning.
Safadi is the first Arab foreign minister who traveled to Damascus after the fall of the Assad government.The
Jordanian foreign ministry is yet to release any details of the meeting.
MP/6325076
Your Comment