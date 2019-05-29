Iran, Iraq to ink MoU to tackle veterinary-related issues

In the meeting, the two sides explored the avenues for enhancing bilateral cooperation on relevant issues.

Head of Iran Veterinary Medicine Organization (IVMO) Alireza Rafieipour pointed to the country’s high capabilities in veterinary medicine and trade of livestock products and said, “Iran has gained salient achievements in controlling the avian flu.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran has provided regular reports to World Organisation for Animal Health in the relevant field, he emphasized.

In this meeting, the two sides also emphasized the need to have common health certificates for poultry products, livestock, dairy products, fish and eggs.

In addition, Iranian and Iraqi sides agreed to ink a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to solve pertinent problems.

On the sidelines of the OIE meeting, Iranian veterinary delegation also held separate talks with the veterinary delegations from India, Turkey and Bangladesh for the development and expansion of bilateral cooperation in relevant fields.

Iranian and Turkish veterinary delegations mulled over technological cooperation in the field of vaccine.

Trade of red- and poultry meats, drugs and medicines and vaccines were discussed between Iranian, Indian and Bangladeshi veterinary officials, he stated.

