Drug production volume at 3.3% growth last year

The report put the human drugs produced in the last month of the previous year (Feb. 21 – Mar. 20) at 3.1 billion products, registering an 18.5 percent decline as compared to the same period last year.
MA/IRN83339721
TEHRAN, Jun. 05 (MNA) – Statistics of some selected industrial products by the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade showed that 39.6 billion of human drug products were produced in the last year (ended March 20, 2019), showing a 3.3 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.
