Iran, Turkey sign documents on cooperation in agricultural field

Iran’s Minister of Agriculture Mahmoud Hojjati said at the signing ceremony of the documents “so far, the Islamic Republic of Iran has had good agricultural agreements with Turkey, and there has been fruitful cooperation in this field.”

Hojjati stated “we had many bilateral and tripartite meetings with Turkish agricultural officials during which “we emphasized increasing bilateral cooperation.”

He said that Turkey and Iran cooperated well on Qatar issue as well as Jerusalem al-Quds.

The Iranian agriculture minister further said there are limits for Iran as a result of the sanctions, addressing the Turkish side “you referred to preferential trade issue and we hope that we can work in this area.”

He expressed appreciation to Turkey for being beside Iran during the sanctions, saying that the supplying basic goods is a priority for Iran.

In another part of his remarks he pointed to the field of medicinal herbs, saying "the issue of medicinal herbs is one of the areas that we want to cooperate with Turkey on marketing and selling them."

He continued “we also want bilateral cooperation with Turkey in areas such as fever, bird flu and other animal diseases.”

Hojjati further pointed to the progress of Turkey in the field of forestry, saying that “we want to cooperate with the Turks in that field too.”

At the end, the two countries' agriculture ministers signed three documents on agriculture, veterinary and beekeeping.

KI/4420194