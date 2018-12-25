Biotech. Council to develop 25 anti-cancer drugs by 2020

Mostafa Ghanei, Chairman of the Biotechnology Development Council, said Tuesday that by 2020, 43 biopharmaceuticals and 25 anti-cancer drugs will be produced by companies supported by the Council.

He said Iran ranks first in biotechnology advances in the region, and plans to take the 10th ranking in the world and obtain 3% share of the global biotechnology market by 2025.

According to him, the Council’s priority areas for development are food industry, animal and human vaccines, veterinary, environment, biopharmaceuticals, agriculture, advanced medicine and pharmaceutical intermediates.

Ghanei further announced the launching of a biofuel project in the country.

MS/4494212