IVMO to produce 30 types of vaccine for countering sanctions

For the first time, technology of manufacturing more than 30 types of vaccine will be transfer into the country from neighboring Turkey, he reiterated.

With the studies made in this regard, all these vaccines will be produced in the country by the next year, he added.

Rafieipour pointed to the strategies taken by his organization to counter sanctions and added, “Iran Veterinary Medicine Organization has started developing and expanding its international relations since a year ago, the issue of which was led to the import of protein products such as meat, different kinds of drugs, medicines and vaccines into the country.”

According to him, the aforementioned products are imported into the country from 42 countries, so that sanctions have not affected imports trend of these products into the country.

The organization has changed relevant instructions to make them compatible with the current situation and tries to strengthen creativities and innovations in the organization optimally, he emphasized.

For the first time, three privately-funded companies have started production of foot-and-mouth disease vaccine, the number of which will hit to four in future, the head of the organization opined.

MA/FNA13980229001102