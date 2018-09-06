Iranian traditional medicine can play a leading role in military medicine worldwide

Mirghazanfari, MD, who holds a PhD degree in medical physiology and is also an assistant professor in AJA University of Medical Sciences made the remarks in an exclusive interview with the Tehran Times on the sidelines of a workshop on the potential contributions of traditional medicine to emergency medicine and in military health services.

“We are just taking the first steps in using traditional medicine as well as complementary medicine in military medicine and crisis conditions,” Mirghazanfari said.

The 4th International Committee of Military Medicine (ICMM) Pan Asia-Pacific Regional Congress will be held on October 12 to 15 in Tehran and another workshop centering around the role of Iranian traditional medicine in military medicine and crisis conditions will be held on the sidelines of the international event, he noted.

So far some 25 to 30 research works have been conducted in this area as well as finding the best natural and herbal medicines in wound healing, stopping bleeding, treating inflammation, fatigue, severe thirst, etc. in crisis conditions and conflicts, he explained, adding that, “we are making a progress and holding a workshop on the aforesaid subject matter during the ICMM Pan Asia-Pacific Regional Congress is also a conclusive proof of that.”

Over the past three years some traditional medicine clinics have been set up at hospitals affiliated to the army and medical students are being trained and specializing in traditional medicine in universities of medical sciences affiliated to the army as well, he added.

Members of the military have a different lifestyle due to the fact that they have to participate in wars and conflicts and that’s why military medicine was introduced to the world, he said, adding that, military medicine strives to provide emergency health services to those suffering diseases and also injuries they sustained in battlefields.

Moreover, in large scale natural disasters such as earthquakes, volcano eruptions, and wildfires the Ministry of Health is not in charge anymore and the army would take charge; “accordingly the ICMM Pan Asia-Pacific Regional Congress is a chance for the countries to show their capabilities in offering medical services at the time of crisis and I believe that Iranian traditional medicine can play a significant role at the time of disasters.

Mirghazanfari went on to say that despite the fact that Iranian traditional medicine has been developed and used to treat acute and urgent illness for many thousands of year it has been widely perceived that it may only be effective to treat chronic diseases.

Using traditional medicine practices, we can treat headaches and even stop bleeding within hours, he added.

“The workshop which is scheduled to be held on October 15 is a great means to introduce our culture and traditional medicine to the world,” Mirghazanfari suggested.

“While we believe that conventional medicine and alternative medicine should be both practiced to get the best results the brutal sanctions imposed on the country might result in drug shortages and it appears to me that medicinal plants being produced in Iran can definitely help treat many diseases ranging from cancers or multiple sclerosis, this only need proper research work,” he concluded.

4th ICMM Pan-Asia Pacific Congress on Military Medicine

According to ICMM website International Committee of Military Medicine (ICMM) is an international and intergovernmental organization, which was established in 1920, after World War One had revealed the importance of a closer cooperation between the Armed Forces Medical Services worldwide. The first International Congress of Military Medicine was held in July 1921, in Brussels, Belgium.

Today, ICMM has 116 Member States and 6 Observer Members, and has held 42 World Congresses, the 16th of which was held in Tehran, Iran in 1959. In addition, it has relations with international organizations, including World Health Organization (WHO), International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), UNAIDS, International Military Sports Council (CISM), World Veterinary Association (WVA), and World Medical Association (WMA).



The main goals of ICMM are to maintain and to strengthen the bonds between all medical services of Member States, promote medico-military scientific activities, and participate in the development of the medical and medico-military setting of humanitarian operations.



The first Pan Asia-Pacific Regional Congress was held in China in 2010, the second one was in Thailand in 2012, the third one was in Russian Federation in 2016, and now Islamic Republic of Iran has the honor to host the 4th ICMM Pan Asia-Pacific Regional Congress.

