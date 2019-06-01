Iran director general of OIE's Asia-Pacific

The 87th General Session of the World Assembly of National Delegates of the OIE was held from 26 to 31 May 2019, brought together representatives of 182 OIE Members and observers from international organizations that have signed an official agreement with the OIE, as well as other international and regional organizations and invited guests.

The World Assembly of OIE Delegates has approved the membership of Iran in the Executive Board of the Asia-Pacific Region.

The Head of Iran Veterinary Organization Dr. Alireza Rafiepoor was elected as director general of regional representation for Asia-Pacific of OIE.

Dr. Monique Eloit, Director General of OIE also congratulated Rafiepoor as director general of regional representation for Asia-Pacific of OIE and expressed hope that with the management of Iran in the Asian region, there will be an ever-increasing development in the control and eradication of diseases and implementation of the OIE strategic plan in the region.

