‘Douch’ screened at 59th Zlin children filmfest. in Czechia

Known as the world’s oldest and largest children’s film festival, the 59th Zlin International Festival for Children and Youth ran from 24 May – 1 June 2019 in the Czech Republic.

During the festival, the Iranian film ‘Douch’, written and directed by Amir Mashhadi Abbas, was screened at the International Competition of Films for Children, and was later lauded on the event’s red carpet in the presence of its director.

‘Douch’ narrates the story of a ten-year-old boy, Gholam, who is looking for money to replace his old bicycle. During his pursuit, he comes upon a contest that promises enough money for a new bicycle if he can manage to teach an illiterate person in the village how to read and write. Gholam decides to take part in the contest, and his pupil is a grouchy 90-year-old woman with really poor eyesight and hearing.

MS/4628480