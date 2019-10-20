'Douch' goes to Jio MAMI Mumbai filmfest.

Iranian feature 'Douch', directed by Amir Mashhadi Abbas, is taking part at the 21st edition of Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, currently underway in India from Oct. 17-24.

The eight-day festival screens over 190 films, including over 50 debuts, 13 world premieres, spanning 53 countries and 49 diverse languages, according to the event's website.

'Douch' narrates the story of a ten-year-old boy, Gholamreza, who is looking for money to replace his old bicycle. During his pursuit, he comes upon a contest that promises enough money for a new bicycle if he can manage to teach an illiterate person in the village how to read and write. Gholam decides to take part in the contest, and his pupil is a grouchy 90-year-old woman with really poor eyesight and hearing, who does not want to learn anything.

The film had previously taken part at the 59th Zlin International Festival for Children and Youth in the Czech Republic, and is scheduled for a screening at the 10th DYTIATKO International Children’s Media Festival in Ukraine, slated for 4-7 September 2019.

