‘Douch’ goes to DYTIATKO filmfest. in Ukraine

In its second international screening, Iranian feature “Douch”, directed by Amir Mashhadi Abbas, will take part at the competition section of the 10th DYTIATKO International Children’s Media Festival in Ukraine.

The film will compete with 15 other titles from Germany, Belarus, Singapore, Estonia, the Netherlands, Russia, Ukraine, Finland and Uzbekistan.

"Douch" narrates the story of a ten-year-old boy, Gholamreza, who is looking for money to replace his old bicycle. During his pursuit, he comes upon a contest that promises enough money for a new bicycle if he can manage to teach an illiterate person in the village how to read and write. Gholam decides to take part in the contest, and his pupil is a grouchy 90-year-old woman with really poor eyesight and hearing, who does not want to learn anything.

The film had previously taken part at the 59th Zlin International Festival for Children and Youth in the Czech Republic.

Founded in 2009, DYTIATKO International Children’s Media Festival brings together creative children and young people from different countries to the First Capital of Ukraine.

The 10th edition of the event will be held in Kharkiv on 4-7 September 2019.

