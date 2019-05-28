‘Limit’ wins top prize at Entr'2 Marches Filmfest. in France

'Limit’ is an 8-minute narrative of the life a man in a quiet neighborhood who asks for help from local people, until someone suddenly enters his home.

Javad Daraei’s short film is a spiritual adaptation that employs novel metaphors to depict the hardships for people with disability.

It won the Jury’s Grand Prix award at the 10th Entr'2 Marches International Film Festival in France.

The festival is dedicated to films on the theme of disability. Each year, it selects about 40 titles out of 250 submissions from 50 countries.

The 10th edition of the festival was held from 18 to 24 May 2019 in Cannes, France.

