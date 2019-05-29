 ‘The Last Fiction’ wins top prize at Chilean filmfest.

The animated movie ‘The Last Fiction’, directed by Ashkan Rahgozar and produced by Ehsan Rasulof at Hoorakhsh Studios, is an open interpretation of the story of 'Zahhak', a page from one of the central tales of the 'Book of Kings/Shahnameh’ written by acclaimed Persian poet Ferdowsi between 977 and 1010.

The film follows Zahhak's treacherous rise to the throne in Jamkard in Persia. The young and naïve hero Afaridoun will have to save the kingdom and its people from darkness. But he must first conquer his own demons in this portrayal of Persian mythology which reveals human nature.

‘The Last Fiction’ has been lauded by Screen International as Iran’s first entirely locally made animated feature, made with all Iranian artists, as well as the first fully Iranian feature to premiere at Annecy (June 12-15), the world’s top animation film festival in France.

The 2D animated film had been in production for eight years, and won several other awards, such as the best film award at the 3rd Ajayu International Animation Festival in Puno, Peru, and the best score award at the 22nd Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival in South Korea.

The voice cast includes top Iranian actors such as Leila Hatami ('A Separation'), Parviz Parastui ('Today') and Ashkan Khatibi ('So Close, So Far').

The third edition of the Chilean film festival was held on 23-26 May, 2019.

