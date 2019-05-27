  1. Sports
Iran finishes 2nd at Greco Roman wrestling in Kazakhstan

TEHRAN, May 27 (MNA) – The Iranian Greco Roman team managed to finish runner-up with one gold, one silver and three bronze medals at the Bolat Turlykhanov Memorial tournament in Kazakhstan.

The Bolat Turlykhanov Memorial Greco Roman tournament was held on 25-26 May 2019 in Kazakhstan’s Almaty with participation of 181 wrestlers from Iran, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Russia, Bulgaria, Moldova and Mongolia in six weight categories.

At the end of the tournament, the Iranian team garnered five medals and finished second after Russia.

Medal winners for Iran included Alireza Nejati (gold, 60kg), Ramin Taheri (silver, 87kg), Mohammad Javad Rezaei (bronze, 67kg), Pezhman Pashtam (bronze, 77kg), and Shahab Ghoure-Jalili (bronze, 130kg).

Host country Kazakhstan claimed the third place of the tournament.

