Iran GR wrestlers bag 2 gold, 2 bronze on opening day of Asian C’ships

At the end of the opening day of the Asian Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships which is underway in the Chinese city of Xi’an on Saturday, the Iranian wrestlers clinched two gold and two bronze medals.

Hossein Nouri (87km) and Amir Ghasemimonjezi (130kg) were the two players who brought home gold medals for Iran on the opening day of the Asian competitions.

Ghasemimonjezi defeated Muminjon Abdullaev from Uzbekistan 3-2 to grab the gold medal, while Nouri beat Kumar Sunil from India 2-0 in the final showdown to collect the gold medal.

Saman Abdouvali at 63 kg division, and Mohammadali Geraei at 77 kg took the bronze medalsfor the Iranian team.

Another Iranian representative at 55kg stood in the fifth place.

The Iranian freestyle wrestlers were crowned champions of 2019 Asian Championships which was held in the same Chinese city on 23-24 April after wining 7 gold medals and 3 bronzes.

