On the second day of the tournament, which was held in Istanbul, two of Iran’s wrestlers could bag medals.

At the weight class of 92 kg, Mohammad Mobin Azimi could beat rivals from Turkey and Macedonia to advance to the final.

The Iranian athlete defeated his Turkish opponent 11-0 and ranked first at the sporting event.

Hossein Mohammad Aghaei, at the weight category of 74 kg, could rank third in the tournament.

TM/IRN85150240