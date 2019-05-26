Iranian freestyle wrestlers gain 7 medals at Italy’s Matteo Pellicone Memorial

Iran’s gold medals were snatched by Ahmad Yousef Bazrighaleh in 86kg, Alireza Karimi in 92kg, and Hamed Talebi Zarrinkamar in 97kg.

Also, in 61kg category, Mohammadbagher Yakhkeshi gained a gold medal but was then disqualified for what was announced as “failure to cooperate with United World Wrestling’s medal ceremony procedures,” as reported by UWW website. “According to United World Wrestling’s rule book, wrestlers have to wear their countries tracksuit on the podium to receive their medal. Yakhkeshi, who was wearing short sleeves, was asked several times to comply with the rules but failed to do so, among many other things, which resulted in disqualification.”

Abbas Foroutan gained a silver in 97kg while Nader Hajiaghania in 57kg, Yones Emami in 70kg, and Arashk Mohebi in 92kg earned bronze medals.

As far as team ranking is concerned, Iran stood third in the table with 111 points after Kazakhstan and Russia with 162 and 147 points respectively.

Matteo Pellicone Memorial, a world ranking series, was held in the Italian city of Sassari on May 23-25 in three disciplines of freestyle, Greco-Roman, and women’s wrestling.

Here are full results of freestyle competitions:

TEAM SCORES

GOLD – Kazakhstan (162 points)

SILVER – Russia (147 points)

BRONZE – Iran (111 points)

Fourth - India (90 points)

Fifth – Canada (73 points)

57kg

GOLD - Azamat TUSKAEV (RUS) df. Darthe CAPELLAN (CAN), via fall

BRONZE - Nader Ahmad HAJIAGHANIASAMAKOUSHI (IRI) df. Changjun PARK (KOR), 6 - 0

BRONZE - Givi DAVIDOVI (ITA) df. Patrick James HEBREARD (USA), 10-0

61kg

GOLD - Rassul KALIYEV (KAZ)

SILVER - Uladzislau ANDREYEU (BLR)

BRONZE - Rahul AWARE (IND)

65kg

GOLD – Sonba Tanaji GONGANE (IND) df. Magomedrasul IDRISOV (RUS), 9-8

BRONZE – Sayatbek OKASSOV (KAZ) df. Harphool HARPHOOL (IND), 14-3

BRONZE - Junsik YUN (KOR) df. Quentin Jean-René STICKER (FRA), 5-0

70kg

GOLD - Nurkozha KAIPANOV (KAZ) df. George KOLIEV (BLR), 6-0

BRONZE - Yones Aliakbar EMAMICHOGHAEI (IRI) df. Mihail Iliev GEORGIEV (BUL), 10-0

BRONZE - Batyr BORJAKOV (TKM) df. Fares LAKEL (ALG), 9-4

74kg

GOLD - Frank CHAMIZO MARQUEZ (ITA) df. Daniyar KAISANOV (KAZ), 6-4

BRONZE - Miroslav Stefanov KIROV (BUL) df. Amit Kumar DHANKHAR (IND), 11-0

BRONZE - Khetik TSABOLOV (RUS) df. Andrei KARPACH (BLR), 12-6

79kg

GOLD - Khalil AMINOV (RUS) df. Galymzhan USSERBAYEV (KAZ), 6-2

BRONZE - Fateh BENFERDJALLAH (ALG) df. Parveen RANA (IND), via fall

BRONZE - Dmytrii TKACHENKO (UKR) df. Sahergeldi SAPARMYRADOV (TKM), via fall

86kg

GOLD - Ahmad Yousef BAZRIGHALEH (IRI) vs. Azamat DAULETBEKOV (KAZ), 19-10

BRONZE - Akhmed AIBUEV (FRA) df. Dovletmyrat ORAZGYLYJOV (TKM), 14 - 4

BRONZE - Deepak PUNIA (IND) df. Boris MAKOEV (SVK)

92kg (Single Bronze)

GOLD - Alireza KARIMIMACHIANI (IRI) df. Batyrbek TCAKULOV (RUS), 8-4

BRONZE - Arashk Mohammadkazem MOHEBI (IRI) vs. Nurgali NURGAIPULY (KAZ), 7-3

97kg

GOLD - Hamed Delavar TALEBIZARRINKAMAR (IRI) df. Abbas Ali FOROUTANRAMI (IRI), 8-0

BRONZE - Abraham de Jesus CONYEDO RUANO (ITA) df. Bakdaulet ALMENTAY (KAZ), 2 - 0

BRONZE - Igor Alekseevitch OVSIANNIKOV (RUS) df. Batzul ULZIISAIKHAN (MGL)

125kg

GOLD - Pavel KRIVTSOV (RUS) df. Daniel LIGETI (HUN), 7-4

BRONZE - Oleg BOLTIN (KAZ) df. Grant Michael ROBINSON (USA), 12-0

BRONZE - Frédérick CHOQUETTE (CAN) df. Aly BARGHOUT (CAN), 3-0

