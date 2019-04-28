  1. Iran
Iran Greco-Roman team wins Asian C'ships

TEHRAN, Apr. 28 (MNA) – The national Greco-Roman wrestlers claimed the title of the 2019 Asian Wrestling Championship on Sunday winning four gold medals and three bronzes, and a total of 165 points.

On Sunday, Mohammad Reza Geraei won the gold medal in the 72kg and Saeid Abdevali also took Iran’s fourth gold at the 82kg.

Earlier on Saturday Hossein Nouri and Amir Ghasemi Monjezi claimed two gold medals in the 87kg and 130kg while Saman Abdevali in the 63kg and Mohammad Ali Geraei in the 77kg earned two bronze medals.

The 2019 edition of Asian Wrestling Championships wrapped up today in China’s Xi’an.

Earlier, Iranian wrestlers had claimed the title of Freestyle competitions as well.

