7 July 2019 - 22:16

Iran crowned at 2019 Cadet Asian Freestyle Wrestling C’ship

TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – Earning nine medals, including seven gold, the Iranian team won the title of the 2019 edition of Cadet Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championship in Kazakhstan.

Gold medals of the team were snatched by Ali Arab (46kg), Rahman Amouzad Khalili (48kg), Ali Gholizadegan (51kg), Amirhosein Mottaghi (60kg), Amirhosein Firouzpur (80kg), Soheil Yousefi (92kg), and Salar Habibi (110kg). Also, Erfan Elahi (60kg) and Mahdi Veisi (55kg) gained one silver and one bronze medal respectively.

Obtaining 212 points, Iran claimed the event’s title while India and Kazakhstan stood next with 157 and 145.

Earlier, Iran had also won the Greco-Roman title of the same event.

Cadet Asian Wrestling Championships kicked off in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on July 4 and wrapped up today.

