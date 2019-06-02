Iran claims title of 2019 Ljubomir Ivanovic Gedza Memorial

The Iranian federation had dispatched a junior team to the senior event, yet the team managed to gain the title.

Vahid Dadkhah in 97kg and Ali Akbar Yousefi in 130kg stanched two gold medals for Iran. Two silvers were gained by Mohammad Reza Naghousi in 77kg and Abolfazl Mahdavi in 97kg while Milad Rezanejhad in 60kg, Mohammad Reza Mokhtari in 67kg and Hassan Foruzandeh in 87kg received bronze medals.

The team’s coach, Hamid Bavafa, has also been awarded as the best coach of the tournament.

The 2019 edition of Ljubomir Ivanovic Gedza Memorial was held on Saturday in Mladenovac, Serbia.

