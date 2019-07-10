Iranian junior Greco-Roman wrestling team clinches Asian title with 7 gold medals

Today, at the end of the Juniors Asian wrestling Championships which kicked on July 9 in Chon Buri, Thailand, the Iranian Greco-Roman team was crowned with nine medals, including seven gold, one silver, and one bronze.

Bahram Marouf Khani (67 kg), Mohammad Reza Rostami (72 kg), Mohammad Naqusi (77kg), Hossein Forouzandeh (82kg), Hassan Forouzandeh (87kg), Hamed Abdoli (97kg) and Ali Akbar Yousefi (130 kg) were Iran's gold medalists. Also, Saeed Arjomandi (63 kg) and Milad Rezanejad (60 kg) brought home a silver and a bronze medal for Iran, respectively.

Kazakhstan and India teams came in the second and third places with 146 and 145 points, respectively.

This is the second championships in just a few days for the young generation of Iranian wrestlers. The Iranian wrestlers won the title of the 2019 Cadet Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championship, both in Greco-Roman and in freestyle competitions, in Kazakhstan.

