  1. Iran
19 May 2019 - 19:51

Night of Masoud Kimiai to be held in Toronto

Night of Masoud Kimiai to be held in Toronto

TEHRAN, May 19 (MNA) – Parya Trillium Foundation in Toronto, Canada, will host a program dedicated to the celebrated director, screenwriter and producer Masoud Kimiai on May 25.

Organized by New Wave Artistic Group, the event will start by showing the documentary “The Last Hero,” by Javad Tousi, which is a fascinating insight into the life of Kimiai.

The film screening will be followed by a panel discussion, where movie producer Mohammad Mehdi Dadgou, film critic Hosein Moazzezinia and documentarian Aref Mohammadi will speak about the role of kimiai’s films in the history of Iran cinema.

The 77-year-old director has made 30 films during 50 years of cinematic career including “Gheisar,” “Reza, the Motorcyclist,” “Dash Akol,” “The Deer,” “Crime,” “The Boss,” and “Verdict” among others.

Kimiai writes the screenplays for his films that usually deal with people on the periphery of society.

In 1991, he was awarded a prize at the 41st Berlin International Film Festival for “Snake Fang”.

HJ/4620566

News Code 145460

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News