Night of Masoud Kimiai to be held in Toronto

Organized by New Wave Artistic Group, the event will start by showing the documentary “The Last Hero,” by Javad Tousi, which is a fascinating insight into the life of Kimiai.

The film screening will be followed by a panel discussion, where movie producer Mohammad Mehdi Dadgou, film critic Hosein Moazzezinia and documentarian Aref Mohammadi will speak about the role of kimiai’s films in the history of Iran cinema.

The 77-year-old director has made 30 films during 50 years of cinematic career including “Gheisar,” “Reza, the Motorcyclist,” “Dash Akol,” “The Deer,” “Crime,” “The Boss,” and “Verdict” among others.

Kimiai writes the screenplays for his films that usually deal with people on the periphery of society.

In 1991, he was awarded a prize at the 41st Berlin International Film Festival for “Snake Fang”.

