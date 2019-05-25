2 Iranian shorts win awards at US’ Fredonia Filmfest.

Directed by Sadegh Souri, the Iranian short film ‘Forouzan’ managed to win the Best Cinematography award for Sadegh Souri, while the Audience Choice Award went to ‘Slaughter’ directed by Ako Zandkarimi and Saman Hosseinpour.

‘Forouzan’ narrates the story of a young woman whose husband has recently passed away. She lives with her two young children in a village, and protects a herd of sheep against the attack of thieves at night.

‘Slaughter’ is the story of Ghasem, who is forced to sell the family’s cow to spend a hard winter in their village, but his son lets the cow escape.

The Fredonia Film Festival, according to the event’s website, "strives to give developing artists the opportunity to address today's pressing industry issues, focus their craft, and forge the relationships and connections that will be critical in their future endeavors."

The second edition of the festival was held on 16-17 May 2019 in New York, the US.

