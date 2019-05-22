Iran’s ‘Nabat’ to world premiere in North America  

After its screening in the Iranian film market at 37th Fajr International Film Festival, Pegah Arzi’s feature ‘Nabat’, with the international title ‘In the Mist’, will take part at the Iranian independent films week in Los Angeles, US.

The event is scheduled for June 3rd to 7th, 2019.

Plans for the film’s screening in North America and Canada are in their final stage. Lebanon will also host an Asian premiere screening of the movie for the public.

‘Nabat’ is the story of Saeed (Shahab Hosseini) and his 13-year-old daughter who are living a good life. With the arrival of Saeed's ex-wife to Iran, their lives are thrown into disarray.

The film stars Nazanin Farahani and Shahab Hosseini, who won the Palme d’Or for Best Actor at Cannes Film Festival 2016 for his role in the Academy Award Winner “The Salesman” by Asghar Farhadi.

MS/4622910