Iran’s services in field of immigrants, ‘exemplary’

He made the remarks on Sunday in his meeting with the governor general of Kerman province.

Living condition and livelihood of refugees in the Islamic Republic of Iran in sanctions period is one of the major concerns of UNHCR, he said, adding, “effective steps have been taken in this regard in order to prevent negative consequences of sanctions on refugees living in Iran.”

Forty years have passed since the displacement of people of Afghanistan, so that Afghan people are the guests of Iran and international community should never leave Iran alone in this particular issue, he added.

He once again praised services rendered by the Islamic Republic of Iran towards refugees living in this country.

