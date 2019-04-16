Intl. representatives visit Khuzestan’s flood-hit areas

Hamid Sailavi said on Tuesday that the members of the delegation are from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Iran office of refugees in Norway, Relief International in Iran, Caritas Internationalis Representative Office, Doctors Without Borders, the United Nations Office for the co-operation in humanitarian affairs, the office of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Iranian life quality advancement charity and Society for Recovery Support.

The purpose of this two-day visit is to survey the flood-affected areas in Khuzestan and to make a report about the situation of these areas.

Exceptional rainfalls since March 19 have flooded some 1,900 cities and villages across Iran, claiming over 70 lives and causing hundreds of millions of dollars of damage to Iranian water and agriculture infrastructures. Floods have affected several provinces in the north and west of the country including, Golestan, Mazandaran, Lorestan, and Khuzestan.

