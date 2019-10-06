  1. Politics
Iran interior minister to attend UNHCR ExCom meeting

TEHRAN, Oct. 06 (MNA) – Iran’s Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli left Tehran for Geneva on Sunday to attend the 70th meeting of UNHCR’s governing Executive Committee (ExCom), which will be held from October 7-11.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, the Iranian minister is scheduled to deliver a speech at the session.

He will also hold separate talks with his counterparts on the sidelines of the event.

The meeting is aimed at reviewing and approving the agency’s programs and budget, as well as advising on international protection and discussing a range of other issues with UNHCR and intergovernmental and non-governmental partners.

ExCom's Standing Committee meets several times each year to carry on the body's work between plenary sessions.

