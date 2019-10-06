Iran interior minister to attend UNHCR ExCom meeting

Heading a high-ranking delegation, the Iranian minister is scheduled to deliver a speech at the session.

He will also hold separate talks with his counterparts on the sidelines of the event.

The meeting is aimed at reviewing and approving the agency’s programs and budget, as well as advising on international protection and discussing a range of other issues with UNHCR and intergovernmental and non-governmental partners.

ExCom's Standing Committee meets several times each year to carry on the body's work between plenary sessions.

