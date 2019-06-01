UN official hails Iran's hospitality towards refugees

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Mashhad made the remarks in a meeting with the chairman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry's office for east and northeast part of the country on Saturday in Mashhad.

The UN official said "asylum-seeking in the world is a very complicated issue and has entailed some countries, including Iran."

She added that Iran ranked second in the world in terms of hosting foreign refugees.

She also said the Islamic Republic of Iran has provided extensive services to immigrants for the last forty years, expressing her appreciation for the country’s hospitality and services.

