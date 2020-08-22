Afghan envoy hails Afghan immigrants' livelihood in Iran

In his visit to Kerman Province of Iran, Abdul Ghafoor Liwal, the Ambassador of Afghanistan to Tehran described this province as a beautiful and interesting place and hailed the hospitality of Kerman in his last year's visit to Sirjan, Rafsanjan, copper mines, and pistachio orchards.

Stating that Kerman province is important for Afghanistan in terms of its largest number of Afghan immigrants, the envoy announced that all Afghan immigrants are satisfied with the working and living conditions in this province and they express satisfaction with the good cooperation of the Bureau for Foreign Immigrants Affairs in Kerman Province in their contacts with the Afghanistan embassy.



Also, Mohammad Javad Fadaei the Governor of Kerman Province, for his part, referred to Iran and Afghanistan similarities in terms of religion, language and common borders, adding, “We have good relations with Afghanistan and I hope that with the opening of the Joint Chamber of the Kerman-Afghanistan, more cooperations will be facilitated and as a result, our trades and investments will be developed."

The governor of Kerman described the residence of Afghans in Iran as a bilateral issue, explaining that Kerman province is also ready to make investments in this neighboring country in order to meet some parts of its needs.

RHM/FNA13990601000365