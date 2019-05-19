  1. Economy
19 May 2019 - 19:30

Kabul-based Arian Bank not Iranian

Kabul-based Arian Bank not Iranian

TEHRAN, May 19 (MNA) – According to the announcement made by the Public Relations Department of the Kabul-based Arian Bank, the bank is an Afghan one and not an Iranian.

Making a reaction to the news saying Arian Bank is an Iranian bank which has been closed over violation of banking regulations, the announcement confirmed it as an Afghan bank operating by Afghan staff.

It is an Afghan bank, established some 15 years ago to back Iran-Afghanistan trade with small investments made by Iran’s Bank Melli and Bank Saderat, the announcement said.

During its operation, the bank has been under supervision of the central bank of Afghanistan, it added.

HJ/IRN 83319909

News Code 145459

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News