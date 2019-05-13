  1. Economy
Ruptured 36-inch oil pipeline in SW Iran resumes operation

TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – The ruptured 36-inch pipeline that carried oil from Ahvaz to Omidiyeh in southwest Iran has resumed operation after the technicians implemented the safety measures on it.

Managing Director of Aghajari Oil and Gas Production Company Ebrahim Piramoon made the remarks on Monday and said, "the pipeline is now back on track after days of round-the-clock repair work and is currently supplying feedstock to Isfahan Refinery."

The accident happened when a construction loader vehicle collided with the pipeline during an attempt to repair a section of it between the cities of Ahvaz and Omidiyeh, in the oil-rich Khuzestan province, leading the line to catch fire.

The fire was completely put out, but some parts of the pipeline needed extra work to ensure the safety of crude transfer.

