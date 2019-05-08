Iran, Pakistan discuss oil, gas cooperation

During the meeting held in Islamabad on Wednesday, the two sides explored the avenues for boosting the cooperation between Iran and Pakistan all energy spheres, especially the oil and gas sectors.

Honardoost called for conducting comprehensive studies on the ways to tap the commercial and economic potentials of the two countries to achieve the goal of $5 billion trade volume in the coming years.

According to the official, enhancing oil and gas cooperation could help fulfill the envisaged plans to increase the trade volume between Tehran and Islamabad.

He also urged the need for joint efforts to complete the gas pipeline project from Iran to Pakistan.

Babar, for his part, welcomed the continuation of energy talks between the two sides, saying that building strong cooperation with Iran would definitely benefit Pakistan’s energy sector.

