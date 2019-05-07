Fire extinguished on ruptured oil pipeline in southwest Iran

The fire started when a construction loader vehicle collided with a pipeline during an attempt to repair a section of it between the cities of Ahvaz and Omidiyeh, in the oil-rich Khuzestan province, on Monday.

Consequently, an adjacent gas condensate pipeline also caught fire after the incident.

According to Ahmad Mohammadi, head of NISOC, both pipeline fires have been fully put out, and the situation is under control.

The official noted that the incident had no injuries, and only the people living in Saleh Abad Village near the pipeline were immediately moved to a nearby village to prevent any casualties.

